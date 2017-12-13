VIDEO: Charly Boy criticises Nigerian youth for supporting Buhari, Atiku

Charly boy
Charly boy

Nigerian musician and leader of OurMumuDonDo movement, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has expressed disappointment at Nigerian youth for supporting former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari politically.

The controversial musician took to his Instagram page to state that there are many Nigerians who are more credible that the youth should support.

He said the youth are contributing to the many problems confronting Nigeria as a nation.

“How can a country that has intelligent people like Akinwumi Adesina, Mohammed Barkindo, Aliko Dangote, Tony Elemelu, Donald Duke, Chukwuma Soludo, Okonji Iweala…

“With the numbers of Nigerians that have brains, intelligent and smart Nigerians across the globe, all political equations have to offer us is Buhari and Atiku.

“Abi we should add Wike and his fans ‘kidnappers’ to the list?”

Watch video:

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.