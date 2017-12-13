Twitter to let users make tweet threads more easily

Related News

Twitter said it would add a pair of buttons that will allow users to more easily see and add new tweets to existing ones on the same topic.

With the new feature, users who create threads, stitching tweets together to tell a longer story, need no longer reply to previous tweets to do so.

It is the latest instance of the social network altering or adding a feature after reviewing feedback to keep its more than 300 million monthly active users engaged.

In November, Twitter doubled the character limit for tweets from 140 to 280, in a major shift.

(Reuters/NAN)