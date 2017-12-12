Man slumps, dies at ICPC event

Related News

A yet unidentified man slumped and died on Tuesday in Abuja while presenting a paper at a programme organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, ICPC.

The man who was described as a representative of an invited organisation at the event, suddenly fell and died before arriving the hospital, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

ICPC’s spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES but declined giving the details about the dead man.

“Yes a man had slumped while presenting a paper at an event in our office today. We rushed him immediately to the hospital, but he was confirmed dead at the hospital,” Mrs. Okoduwa said.

Mrs. Okoduwa promised to give further details on the matter in a couple of hours.