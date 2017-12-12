Numan/Demsa Crises: Gov. Bindow appoints Commission of Inquiry

Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa has appointed a six-man Commission of Inquiry on the recent crises in Numan and Demsa Local Government Areas of the state.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, on Tuesday in Yola said Justice Adamu Hobong (rtd) would serve as chairman of the commission and Aggrey Ali,Secretary.

Other members of the commission, according to Mr. Sajoh are: Fati Abubakar, Demian Dati, Aliyu Chiroma and Pius Raymond.

He said the governor approved the appointment of the members of the commission to inquire into the crises in Numan and Demsa Local Government Areas of the state.

The commissioner said the decision to appoint the committee was arrived “after due consultation with the State Security Council and all relevant stakeholders.’’

He added that the step was also ‘’in pursuant to the powers conferred on the governor by Section 2 (1) of the Commission of Inquiry Law (CAP 34) Laws of Adamawa State of Nigeria, 1997″.

He said the commission would be inaugurated on Wednesday.

