NUC partners U.S. firm to train lecturers from Northern Nigeria

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has indicated its plans to initiate the training of junior and middle career university lecturers in the northern part of the country as a means of building the capacity of staff.

The NUC is partnering with ENAGO, a U.S.-based organisation specialising in providing scientific, academic editing and publishing services, on the project.

The executive secretary of NUC, Abubakar Rasheed, said this in his welcome address at the NUC\Enago Academy Authors Workshop titled ‘Academic Publishing For Junior And Mid-Career Academics in the Northern zone of Nigeria’.

Mr. Rasheed said the workshop aims at training academic staff within the Nigerian University System on the required knowledge, skills and nuances of academic publishing, required to write good scholarly academic articles for publication to enhance their career development.

The executive secretary who was represented by Chinedu Mafiana said the workshop will be extended to the South-west, South-south and South-east regions subsequently.

While encouraging the participants to take avantage of the workshop to improve on the quality of their academic publication, the official said the move is part of efforts to ensure quality and relevance of Nigerian universities in all ramifications.

Similarly, the Business Head of Strategic Alliances, ENAGO, Steve Ghosh, said the company which has been operating since 2005 has helped “many researchers in many countries to improve the quality of their written and academic publications.”

He said the firm decided to come to Nigeria because, “there is always a challenge with most of the countries where English is not the first language.”

According to him, the main purpose of the company is to essentially assist junior and mid-level researchers in publishing.