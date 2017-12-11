NLC calls for upward review of pensions

Related News

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, has called for an upward review of pensions to help minimise economic hardship facing pensioners.

Mr. Wabba said this at the 16th edition of Pensioners Day Celebration in Abuja.

He said that the review of pension was long overdue, saying federal and state governments had been adhering to the constitutional provision.

“Section 173(3) and 210(3) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria constitution 1999 (as amended) stipulates that pension be reviewed every five years or together with any increase in workers’ wages.’’

According to him, it is criminal that federal government pays N4000 as pension to some pensioners. If we want a better Nigeria, then we must be willing to take care of our pensioners and workers, he said.

“Our country is so blessed with various resources but it is a pity that we cannot account how it is being spent,” he added.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing the bailout fund to states to pay pensioners and workers. He asked the federal government to monitor and make states accountable on how money released was spent.

He said government needs to take care of the security and welfare of its people in other to avert some of the security challenges in the country.

He appealed to pensioners to support one another, adding that the NLC will continue to show its support and solidarity.

The Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Administration Directorate, Sharon Ikeazor, said the payroll for pensioners for December was ready and pensioners would get their pension before Christmas.

“We got releases to pay six months out of 12 months being owed civil service pensioners. Out of the 36 months, we have paid six months out of it.

“For police pensioners, we paid them one year out of the 33 months and we just have a balance for 12 months for police pensions.

“Government is making the money available, we will pay up,” she said.

She said the essence of the verification was to make sure pensioners were fully captured so that there would not be need for them to come back again.

Mrs. Ikeazor promised that by the first quarter of 2018, the directorate would pay the arrears of the 33 per cent increase.

(NAN)