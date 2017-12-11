VIDEO: Male FRSC officer assaults unarmed woman

Related News

A video circulating on social media shows a male officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, assaulting an unarmed woman along a highway.

The video, which was posted on Twitter did not reveal what really triggered the conflict between the two.

The recording shows the angry uniformed FRSC officer swiftly removing his belt to beat the lady during the quarrel.

The officer while beating the lady in the presence of three of his colleagues was heard shouting in Hausa: “What kind of human being are you! What kind of lady is this?”

However one of his colleagues and a lady in the company of the woman being assaulted is seen trying to stop the officer from further assaulting his victim.

PREMIUM TIMES could not ascertain where and when the video was shot.