MainOne, Tizeti, Facebook partner to improve internet connectivity in Lagos

MainOne and Tizeti on Monday announced the completion of a joint development project with Facebook to enable the expansion of internet services in Lagos.

This partnership will leverage MainOne’s fibre connectivity, Tizeti’s twenty brand-new solar-powered towers, and Facebook’s Express Wi-Fi. As a result of this project, internet services will be more accessible across Lagos Mainland including Ajao Estate, Surulere, Ikeja, Omole, Magodo, Gbagada, Oworonshoki, Bariga, Anthony Village, Ogudu, Ojota, Ketu and Alapere.

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer, Tizeti, Kendall Ananyi, said, “Access to fast and reliable unlimited Wi-Fi connectivity has been a problem for most Nigerian residential customers and small businesses for too long. This partnership aims to demonstrate a sustainable and cost-effective solution to the under-served areas of Lagos State through our solar-powered, always-on Wi-Fi towers, and robust internet bandwidth from MainOne.”

Tizeti has built and will operate the solar-powered Wi-Fi Towers across Lagos while MainOne will provide multiple Gbps internet bandwidth to the outdoor towers via a mix of fiber-optic and microwave backhaul connections. This internet service will be delivered to end users via Wi-Fi, including via Express Wi-Fi hotspots deployed by Tizeti in Lagos. This partnership supports the three partners’ shared goal of connecting more people to high quality internet services in the most cost-effective way.

MainOne’s Chief Executive Officer, Funke Opeke, lauded Tizeti and Facebook’s commitment to improving the quality and lowering costs of Internet services in Lagos.

Commenting on the partnership, she added “This project leverages our Internet capacity, investment in terrestrial fiber-optic infrastructure and points of presence for service delivery across Lagos State. We’re committed to improving the quality of access and accelerating the digital transformation of small businesses.”

Ibrahima Ba, Facebook Connectivity Programs, said, “We are committed to working with partners across Africa and elsewhere to support connectivity initiatives and develop better internet infrastructure in communities that lack reliable and affordable access.”