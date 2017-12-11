Buhari’s performance: VON DG replies Ekweremadu

Osita Okechukwu
Osita Okechukwu

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Osita Okechukwu, has responded to a statement credited to Nigeria’s deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, where he decried Nigeria’s rising debt profile.

Mr. Ekweremadu at the People’s Democratic Party convention which held on Saturday scored the All Progressives Congress-led administration low on security, economy, job creation, and national unity.

He described the 16 years leadership of the PDP as ‘glorious’ years for the country, noting that ‘good men and women’ who left PDP for the APC are eager to return to join and build a better Nigeria.

But in a swift reaction, Mr. Okechukwu said he was particularly surprised that Mr. Ekweremadu had the effrontery to query President Muhammadu Buhari for borrowing interest free interest Suku N100 billion loan to fix the Enugu-Onitsha highway and similar projects across the federation,

“Our debt profile is rising because of the profligacy of my brother, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) co-travellers, who squandered our patrimony raked during the oil boom era,” Mr. Okechukwu said.

“What I am saying is that Buhari is borrowing to construct standard gauge railways, and other critical social and physical infrastructure while the PDP government borrowed $8.3 billion for old gauge of about 1,400km Kano-Lagos. At the same time when the PDP borrowed – 2002-2005, the Chinese did Golmud-Lhasa standard gauge of higher altitude of 1,142km at $4.2 billion. This is PDP in action.”

“Please, kindly tell Ekweremadu that had they constructed the $23 billion, 3 Greenfield Refineries which they awarded to the Chinese on May 13, 2010. Buhari won’t be borrowing to import refined petroleum products today. They should refund us siphoned public finance (funds).”

  • suleiman

    But why do we need to borrow when NNPC under Buhari as the Petroleum Minister cannot account for $26billion and when the central bank under Buhari and Jonathan cannot account for $60billion? Or borrowing something we should be proud of as an achievement? And talking about PDP sixteen years of corruption, please name any APC member that was not part of this looting. How did Tinubu, Ameachi, Tambuwal, Saraki, El-Rufai and co get the money to sponsor Buhari for the presidency? Just a reminder, the so-called saintly Buhari was yet to account for the $5.6 billion (2.8 billion naira) he stole in 1978 while serving as petroleum minister. Please tell this crab to the dogs. Nigerians are educated enough to know about the deceit of this government. Let’s be honest with ourselves, all APC and so-called transformed PDP under APC, including you are thieves. Name anyone of them that is not a thief please.