Buhari set for One Planet Summit in France

President Muhammadu Buhari is to participate alongside over 50 world leaders in the One Planet Summit in Paris, France, on December 12.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that the summit was jointly being organised by the United Nations, the World Bank Group, and the French Government in partnership with non-governmental organizations.

According to Mr. Adesina, the summit which is concerned about reversing the negative effects of climate change holds at the eco-friendly La Seine Musicale, situated on the picturesque Seguin Island in western Paris.

The presidential media aide, who quoted organisers of the event, said the main focus of the summit, with the theme, “Climate Change Financing”, would be to innovatively pool public and private finance “to support and accelerate our common efforts to fight climate change.”

“While recognising that all countries are affected by the effects of climate change under “One Planet” but some are more vulnerable, the summit seeks for tangible collective action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.’’

Mr. Adesina revealed that before heading for the summit venue, the Nigerian leader would attend a lunch hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France for Heads of State and Governments at the Elysee Palace.

He disclosed that Mr. Buhari and other world leaders and participants would make presentations under four sub-themes namely: Scaling-up Finance for Climate Action; Greening Finance for Sustainable Business; Accelerating Local and Regional Climate Action; and Strengthening Policies for Ecological and Inclusive Transition.

Mr. Adesina recalled that while signing the Paris Agreement on Climate Change at the sidelines of the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22, 2016, Mr. Buhari had said it “demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to global efforts to reverse the effects of the negative trend.”

He said the president followed that significant step by signing the Instrument of Ratification of the Paris Agreement on March 28, at the State House, Abuja, making Nigeria the 146th party to the Paris Treaty.

“It became binding on the country effective June 15, 2017, one month after the submission of the Ratification instrument to the United Nations on May 16, 2017 by Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Bande,’’ he further maintained.

Mr. Adesina noted that the participation of Nigeria’s delegation at the One Planet Summit would reinforce the country’s commitment to realising the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

He said the President, who would depart for Paris on Monday, accompanied by the governors of Adamawa, Kano and Ondo States, and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Environment, would return to Abuja on Thursday.

(NAN)