PDP suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Saturday announced the suspension of a senator, Buruji Kashamu, from the party.

Mr. Kashamu represents Ogun East Senatorial District in the upper chamber.

The National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, tweeted a few hours ago from the party’s official Twitter account (@OfficialPDPNig) that the senator would stay suspended for one month. The party didn’t, however, give reasons for its action, which is coming few hours to its national convention in Abuja.

The convention, holding in Abuja, is to elect new national leaders for the opposition party.

Details later…