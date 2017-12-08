PDP Convention: I have no preferred candidates – Jonathan

Related News

A former President, Goodluck Jonathan, said he has no preferred candidate for any of the elective positions in the Saturday National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Mr. Jonathan disclosed this in a felicitation message issued by his Media Office on Friday in Abuja.

The former president said he is prepared to work with all those that would emerge as new leaders in the interest of the party and nation.

Mr. Jonathan said that the clarification was important contrary to speculations and permutations by some interest groups.

“Dr Jonathan has never discussed or plotted with others against the ambition of any of the candidates, as is being falsely reported by those who are bent on spreading negative stories against the immediate past president.

“The former President is therefore optimistic that the convention will produce a positive outcome that will help the PDP consolidate its position as the party with the best democratic ideals in the country,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the convention would produce positive outcomes which would help “the party regain its pride of place in the affairs of the nation.”

Mr. Jonathan extended his felicitations to the candidates, delegates, convention committee members and other party faithful, for their interest and participation at the convention.

“The former president is pleased with the dedication and enthusiasm of all party members towards building a strong PDP.

He wished all participants successful deliberations in their bid to freely elect members of the National Working Committee that would lead the party for the next four years.

“Jonathan is impressed with the level of preparations for the convention, especially with the number of the candidates, the spread and vibrancy of the campaigns, which has established a new paradigm for intra-party elections, in the country.”

(NAN)