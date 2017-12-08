Human Trafficking: Returnees vow to expose traffickers

Related News

Some victims of human trafficking in Benin City, the Edo State capital, have vowed to expose traffickers who lured them from their parents, with the promise to give them decent jobs in Italy and other parts of Europe.

The victims, who would not want their names in print, for security reason, said they are ready to lead officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the houses of members of the human trafficking cartels in the state and in Europe.

“We know where the human traffickers live in the state. Some of the madams are in Italy and in other European countries, and have relatives in Benin who take the girls to native doctors and some pastors for oath taking,” they said.

The victims said they are ready to work with the Federal Government to unmask the faces behind the illicit business.

“We want to form a strong advocacy and support group that will assist the federal government to bring an end to illegal migration and human trafficking in Edo State.

“We had a terrible experience in Libya and would not wish same for anybody. We are ready to name and shame them and give names and addresses of these dealers in human flesh to the government,” they said.

Recently the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, expressed the commission’s resolve to go after human traffickers.

Mr. Magu, who said this while receiving a delegation from the NAPTIP, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, said the anti-graft agency has jurisdiction over human trafficking, which he said was an offshoot of corruption.

“We are prepared to go after human traffickers, because we strongly believe that it is an aspect of corruption, and corruption is the greatest enemy of Nigeria. Corruption is the reason why young Nigerians are risking their lives walking through the Mediterranean up to Spain and other European countries in search of greener pasture.

“It is a very sad situation and we must change the trend by ensuring that we join hands to fight corruption, as this is the only solution to the ills militating against our country’s development,” Mr. Magu said in a statement issued by Wilson Uwujaren, the agency’s spokesman.

Mr. Magu also assured Okah-Donli of the EFCC’s support in combating the increasing cases of “organ harvesting” involving Nigerians.