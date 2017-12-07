Fire outbreak disrupts FRSC’s web-based services

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, says it is currently experiencing disruption in its Internet-based services following a fire incident.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said in a statement on Thursday that the fire affected the Galaxy Backbone optic fibre link thereby shutting down the agency’s Internet connectivity.

As a result, Mr. Kazeem said, the e-mail, Driving School Standardisation Programme (DSSP), National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS), Road Transport Safety Standardisation Scheme (RTSS) and Speed Limiting Device (SLD) portals were currently out of service.

He stated that efforts were being made to resolve the problem.

(NAN)