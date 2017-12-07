ICPC arrests former SMEDAN boss for alleged contract fraud

Related News

The immediate past Director-General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Bature Masari, has been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for allegations bordering on corruption in the award of contracts by the agency.

The former Director-General is being quizzed by the Commission for his alleged role in fraudulent awards of specialized entrepreneurship contracts to his cronies who were neither professionals nor qualified to execute the projects and for allegedly demanding and receiving kickbacks from contractors.

He is also accused of using his position for personal advantage, a statement by ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said Thursday.

ICPC, acting on a petition it received against the former SMEDAN DG, arrested him for questioning but has released him on administrative bail.