NYSC DG warns corps members against night parties, indecent dressing

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Suleiman Kazaure, has warned corps members against engaging in night parties in their areas of posting.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NYSC Director General gave the warning on Wednesday when he visited the Ekiti State Orientation Camp in Ise/Orun/Emure-Ekiti.

Mr. Kazaure also warned Corps members against involvement in sharp practices like Advanced Fee Fraud also known as “419” and Internet scam otherwise known as “Yahoo-yahoo”.

He also warned female corps members against indecent dressing.

Mr. Kazaure, a brigadier general, advised corps members to key into the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) policy of the agency.

He said the SAED programme was put in place to empower corps members to be job creators rather than job seekers.

He enjoined corps members to respect the culture of their host communities and shun unauthorized journeys.

Earlier in her address, the State NYSC Coordinator, Nwanno Ukagha, said the Batch B Stream 1 corps members had depicted good behaviour and were performing well in the camp.

(NAN)