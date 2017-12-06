PDP accuses APC of plot to disrupt convention

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday alleged that some “overzealous elements” in the All Progressive Congress (APC) were planning to disrupt the party’s national convention holding on Saturday in Abuja.

The National Publicity Secretary of the National Caretaker Committee of the party, Dayo Adeyeye, made the allegation in a news briefing in Abuja.

Mr. Adeyeye called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate and ensure that the convention was not disrupted.

He said that the president was not involved in the plot but that some members of his party were out to cause confusion.

“We have credible information that some overzealous elements in the APC Government want to disrupt the PDP national convention.

“It is not from the very top; they know that if we have a hitch-free convention, it will mark the end of APC in power.

“We call on President Buhari to investigate and ensure that those who want to disrupt the convention refrain from doing so,” he said.

According to Mr. Adeyeye, disrupting the convention is tantamount to disrupting the country’s democracy.

He urged Mr. Buhari to go the extra mile to ensure that the PDP convention was successful by providing sufficient security in and around the arena.

He stated that while PDP was in power, the party did not interrupt programmes of other political parties rather, it encouraged the growth of other parties.

Mr. Adeyeye said that accreditation for the convention would be strictly monitored, and warned that persons not accredited would not be allowed within the vicinity of the Eagles Square.

According to him, the list of accredited delegates will be made available to all aspirants at least 48 hours before the convention.

According to him, this is to clear the air as it was rumoured that the list was altered to suit selected aspirants.

Mr. Adeyeye said Osun would not participate in the national convention and that Anambra was still under consideration, following disagreements in the state.

He said that former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku, would deliver a speech at the convention but may not be allowed to vote.

He announced that the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, would meet with all chairmen of the party in the states on Friday.

He said that the meeting would hold at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja at 10 a.m. and that attendance was mandatory.

(NAN)