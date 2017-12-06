PDP accuses APC of plot to disrupt convention

Ahmed Makarfi
PDP National Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday alleged that some “overzealous elements” in the All Progressive Congress (APC) were planning to disrupt the party’s national convention holding on Saturday in Abuja.

The National Publicity Secretary of the National Caretaker Committee of the party, Dayo Adeyeye, made the allegation in a news briefing in Abuja.

Mr. Adeyeye called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate and ensure that the convention was not disrupted.

He said that the president was not involved in the plot but that some members of his party were out to cause confusion.

“We have credible information that some overzealous elements in the APC Government want to disrupt the PDP national convention.

“It is not from the very top; they know that if we have a hitch-free convention, it will mark the end of APC in power.

“We call on President Buhari to investigate and ensure that those who want to disrupt the convention refrain from doing so,” he said.

According to Mr. Adeyeye, disrupting the convention is tantamount to disrupting the country’s democracy.

He urged Mr. Buhari to go the extra mile to ensure that the PDP convention was successful by providing sufficient security in and around the arena.

He stated that while PDP was in power, the party did not interrupt programmes of other political parties rather, it encouraged the growth of other parties.

Mr. Adeyeye said that accreditation for the convention would be strictly monitored, and warned that persons not accredited would not be allowed within the vicinity of the Eagles Square.

According to him, the list of accredited delegates will be made available to all aspirants at least 48 hours before the convention.

According to him, this is to clear the air as it was rumoured that the list was altered to suit selected aspirants.

Mr. Adeyeye said Osun would not participate in the national convention and that Anambra was still under consideration, following disagreements in the state.

He said that former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku, would deliver a speech at the convention but may not be allowed to vote.

He announced that the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, would meet with all chairmen of the party in the states on Friday.

He said that the meeting would hold at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja at 10 a.m. and that attendance was mandatory.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • D-A-N-G-O-T-E-C-E-M-E-N-T

    This is to ìnform thè general republic that
    Däñ-goté3xcement ïs nøw sôld
    díréct fròm thè fäctory for #1400 per bäg
    #300 tó delìver per bäg,
    indìvìdual càn ordér a mìñimum of 1OObägs, trailer load of 6OObàgs,träiler load of 900bägs trailer lòad of 14OObägs
    and abõvé CÓNTÁCT THE Mr Ojekere-Oare on (080-3834-8596) or assistant sales manager Mrs Grace-Jatto on (080-6331-2745) for ïnfo