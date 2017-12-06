Coca-Cola advises Nigerians to consume more fruits, reduce sugar intake

Related News

Nigerians have been advised to follow a healthy lifestyle by eating more fruits and reducing their sugar intake.

The advice was given on Tuesday by the Coca Cola Marketing Manager, Stills and Flavours, Gbolahan Sanni, at the launch of three new variants of Five Alive juice in Lagos.

According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Mr. Sanni said eating more fruits daily either by eating or drinking makes one healthy. Consequently, Coca Cola Ltd has introduced drinks with more natural content to the market.

“The new variants contain natural and local fruits such as pineapple, apple, mango, passion fruit and orange.

“There is no limit to the number of bottles that can be consumed by an individual because it contains vitamins and minerals that are beneficial to health.

“It is made from natural fruits, vitamin and minerals unlike carbonated drinks which were made from chemical compounds and sugar.

“It does not contain artificial flavours, colours and preservatives,” Mr. Sanni said.

He added that the company realised that the taste of consumers was changing and as a result they have introduced new products.

“I can assure you that we will continue to innovate, introduce and produce new variants of natural fruits drink tirelessly.

“Five Alive drinks is a product of Coca-Cola Company and the most sought after drinks because of its uniqueness and quality.

“People should always take breakfast with five alive because it is fresh and contains natural products,” the marketing manager said.

The new variants launched on Tuesday are Tropical, Apple and Family size of pulpy orange.