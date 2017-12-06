Police release arrested Budgit staff Moses Motoni

The Nigeria Police have released Moses Motoni, a Tracking Officer with civic group, Budgit.

Mr. Motoni was arrested in Kaduna on Tuesday allegedly based on a complaint from a senator, Mohammed Sani.

The victim’s lawyer, Bridget Layode, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that Mr. Motoni was released around 2 p.m. in this afternoon.

She said he was released by the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARs, office in Guzappe, Abuja.

Several Nigerians and civil society groups have condemned the arrest.

More details later…

