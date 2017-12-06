Your comment on Atiku uncharitable, APC chieftain tells Oyegun

Related News

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, has described as uncharitable the remarks credited to the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, over the recent defection of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement he issued on Wednesday, Mr. Frank said Mr. Odigie-Oyegun lacked the moral right to talk about Mr. Abubakar because “his incompetency contributed to the former vice president leaving the party.”

Mr. Oyegun had described Mr. Abubakar’s return to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party as nothing of importance.

In his reaction, Mr. Frank said the APC National Chairman should have remained sober “because that was how he (Oyegun) chased out President Muhammadu Buhari from the defunct ANPP but today Buhari is the president.

“When you eat from a man and come back to talk evil of the same man, prosperity will definitely judge in this case. Oyegun is one of the biggest beneficiaries from Atiku in APC, we expect him to have little fear of God while talking in public.

“One should have expected our National Chairman to focus on how to rebuild the APC now instead of concentrating his energy on Atiku Abubakar who is no more with us.

“I hope Chief Oyegun will learn from the history of Alhaji Bamanga Tukur and the PDP when some of us were leaving the party. The party later paid the price and if care is not taken APC too will pay the price of Oyegun’s incompetency in 2019.

“Our National Chairman ought to know that politics is a game of numbers, so we expect him to take responsibility for everyone leaving the ruling party to opposition party under his watch.

“If Oyegun thinks that Atiku’s exit won’t create any impact, time will tell but I will still advise the party to relieve Chief Oyegun of his office before he angers more people to leave the APC.”

He said Mr. Abubakar left the APC because the National Chairman could not ensure internal democracy in the party.

“Under Chief Oyegun, aspirants alleged that primary elections were won by higher bidders, party constitution suspended, display of impunity were the order of the day, inability to put BoT in place, lack of capacity to organise convention and other necessary meetings.

“So, Nigerians will expect our chairman to tell the world the value he has added to the ruling party?”

“This is a National Chairman who has never won election for APC even in his ward. How can he challenge a former vice president of Nigeria who has added value to democracy and even to the ruling party before he left?”

Mr. Frank urged “the real APC leaders” to go back to the drawing board to rebrand the party before the 2019 general elections.