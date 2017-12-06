Police arrest staff of prominent civic group, Budgit

Related News

The police have arrested a tracking officer with civic transparency group, Budgit.

The Network of Police Reform in Nigeria, NOPRIN, said the police in Kaduna arrested Moses Motoni while discharging his duties.

NOPRIN made the disclosure on Tuesday night in a statement signed by Okechukwu Nwanguma.

According to the statement, Mr. Motoni was arrested under the directives of Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, allegedly based on a complaint by a senator, Mohammed Sani.

“The Operation to arrest their Project Tracking Officer, Mr. Motoni was coordinated by Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, that work in Metro Police Station, Enugu Road, Kaduna,” Mr. Nwanguma said.

The statement also noted that the SARS officers could not be identified as they were all dressed in mufti.

A staff of Budgit confirmed the arrest to PREMIUM TIMES on telephone. Abayomi Akinbo, Budgit’s Project Manager, said Mr. Motoni was initially invited by the senator the previous day. He did not honour the invitation, Mr. Akinbo said.

“He later received an invitation from DHL where he was later arrested and transferred to Abuja under the directives of the Inspector General of Police”, Mr. Akinbo added.

“His phones have been seized and he is being transferred to Abuja. He has been denied the ability to speak to his family, organization or anyone else”.

BudgIT is an organisation that uses technology and data tools to promote transparency in the private and public sectors.

Mr. Akinbo said his organisation suspects that Mr. Motoni’s arrest may be connected with the discharge of his legitimate duties.

“NOPRIN calls for the immediate release of Moses and an end to harassment of citizens carrying out legitimate civic duties,” the group said.

Efforts are ongoing to get the police and the senator’s reactions.