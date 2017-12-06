Corruption trial of Jonathan’s former doctor adjourned

Related News

An FCT High Court, Maitama on Tuesday adjourned until January 16, 2018, for adoption of addresses in an intended no- case submission by former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Chief Physician, Fortune Feberesima.

Mr. Fiberesima was alleged to have abused his position as the chief physician to Mr. Jonathan in 2012, by awarding contracts valued at N258.9 million and N36.9 million, respectively to a company he had interests.

He was arraigned on a six- count charge bordering on abuse of office.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleged the offences were contrary and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The contracts were reclamation of land at the State House Medical Centre for N358.9 million and supply of medical consumables at N36.9 million.

He was granted bail on April 25, with two directors in government service with landed property in Abuja as sureties.

In addition, he was to deposit his international passport with the court’s registrar.

The judge, Justice Peter Affen adjourned the matter after the prosecution closed its case after calling five witnesses.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Hussaina Gambo, informed the court that the prosecution had closed their case.

Responding, Granville Alibo, Mr. Fiberesima’s counsel, informed the court of their intention to make a no- case submission.

Mr. Affen ordered that the defence should file their no- case submission within seven days, while the prosecution files their response within 14 days.

Earlier, the last prosecution witness, Ani-Davies Stanley testified.

Mr. Stanley, an officer of EFCC whose team investigated the matter said during cross examination by Mr. Alibo that the defendant was not a member of the Tendering Board that awarded the contracts.

He said the contracts were executed and all the payments were not made till date, saying further that `Restricted Bidding` means that the contract is not open to the general public because of the security installation around the area.

Mr. Stanley told the court that the photograph in the means of identification in the opening of accounts bore the name and photograph of another person David Fiberesima ThankGod and not the defendant.

He told the court also that the defendant was signatory to the accounts of the two companies, TE and C Limited and Ibomaedomi Global Services Limited and the companies were not implicated in the investigation.

Mr. Stanley said David Fiberesima ThankGod was not investigated, adding that it was the petition that brought about the investigation.

