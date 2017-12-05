Reps fail to discuss #EndSARS campaign

Related News

The House of Representatives on Tuesday did not discuss the ongoing outcry by Nigerians against the alleged atrocities of officers of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS.

Many Nigerians had over the weekend on social media backed the hashtag #EndSARS, calling for the scrapping of the police unit, saddled with the responsibility of combatting armed robbery across the country.

Numerous Nigerians recounted their experiences in the hands of SARS operatives which included extra-judicial killings, wanton arrests and dispossession of property through physical assault and other intimidation tactics.

Following growing outrage against the activities of the police squad, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, through a statement by the force public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood ordered the immediate reorganisation of the unit.

The police boss also ordered an investigation into the alleged criminal activities of SARS, with the aim of prosecuting those found wanting in cases of human right abuses.

The peace overture has however not doused the tension as campaigners continue to push for the scrapping of the unit.

Several Nigerians had expected the matter to be at the fore of discourse at both chambers of the National Assembly as both prepared to suspend plenary for two weeks, today.

While it was brought up in the Senate by Isa Missau (Bauchi – APC) who has been at loggerheads with the police boss for months, the matter was not discussed at the House of Representatives.

When contacted to comment on why the lawmakers did not treat the matter, the chairman, house committee on rules and business, Orker Jev, did not pick his calls or respond to text messages requesting for information.

However, the house spokesman, Abdulrazak Namdas, told PREMIUM TIMES that the matter is being handled by the committee on police affairs and will be discussed when the house resumes.

“The committee on police affairs is still studying the reports submitted by the inspector general of police. The house will take a position after studying the reports, hopefully when we resume in two weeks.”