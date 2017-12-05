Again, court adjourns arraignment of former Aso Savings boss

Related News

The arraignment of a former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans, Maimuna Aliyu,did not hold on Tuesday, as the prosecution failed to serve her the hearing notice.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, ICPC, is prosecuting Mrs. Aliyu for alleged diversion of N57 million from the sale of some houses located in the Federal Capital Territory.

Her arraignment had been adjourned till December 5 from November 28.

When the case was called on Tuesday, however, counsel to the ICPC, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, took responsibility for the absence of Mrs. Alyu in court.

“Since we did not procure hearing notice from the court to serve, we take responsibility of her absence in court,” Mr Akponimisingha said.

Mrs. Aliyu is accused of diverting funds belonging to Aso Savings while she served as head of the financial agency owned by the Nigerian government through the Federal Capital Territory.

The commission said she sold three plots of land in Abuja, without handing over the proceeds totalling N57 million to the company.

Mrs. Aliyu is the mother of Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed her husband, Bilyaminu Haliru-Bello. The husband was the son of former Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Mohammed Haliru.

Maryam is standing trial at a Federal Capital Territory High Court for the alleged crime..

Mrs. Aliyu’s trial was adjourned till December 14.