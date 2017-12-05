Church leader docked for alleged forgery

Related News

Ebenezer Adereti, the Primate of the United Cherubim and Seraphim Organisation, Ilado Street, Ifaki Ekiti, on Tuesday, appeared in an Ekiti High Court for alleged conspiracy and forgery.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Adereti was arraigned alongside one Joseph Akinyede for allegedly conspiring to forge minutes of meeting of the Trustees of the United Cherubim and Seraphim Organisation.

In the charge sheet, which was signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, Gbemiga Adaramola, the alleged offences were committed on or about Jan. 10, 2016.

The prosecution counsel, Moshood Abiola, told the court of his intent to call five witnesses to give evidence in the course of the trial.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel, Olatunde Ibitoye, applied for bail on behalf of the suspects, promising that they would not jump bail.

The trial judge, Ayodeji Daramola, granted the suspects bail in the sum of N200,000 and one surety each in like sum.

He, however, advised the parties to employ alternative dispute resolution to settle the matter out of court.

The case was adjourned to January 25 for further hearing.

(NAN)