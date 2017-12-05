EFCC raises alarm over alleged recruitment scam

EFCC operative used to illustrate the story
EFCC operative used to illustrate the story

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has raised alarm over alleged attempts by fraudsters to exploit its ongoing recruitment exercise.

Its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement on Tuesday that the fraudsters were soliciting payment from unsuspecting job seekers to facilitate their employment into the commission.

“This is a scam and members of the public are warned not to deal with anyone with such proposition as the agency does not collect money from job seekers.

“Candidates that participated in the recent aptitude test by the commission should avoid falling prey to tricksters by shunning any promise of employment for a fee.

“The employment process in the EFCC is open and transparent and cannot be compromised through bribery,” Mr. Uwujaren said.

He advised members of the public to report anybody requesting for money for employment into the commission at the nearest EFCC office or police station.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.