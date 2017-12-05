Sexagenarian docked for alleged rape of 14-year-old girl

Related News

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday remanded a sexagenarian, Rafiu Olalekan, in Agodi Prison for alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The magistrate, Modupeola Olagbenro, in her ruling remanded Mr. Olalekan in the prison pending the outcome of the case file at the state Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) as her court does not have jurisdiction to try the case.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till January 10, 2018 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Olalekan, a farmer from Abedo village near Moniya, Ibadan, is facing a one – count charge of unlawful carnal knowledge of a minor.

The police prosecutor, Oluseye Oyebanji told the court that Mr. Olalekan on November 20, at about 8 p.m. at Abedo village allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl in his neighbourhood.

According to Mr. Oyebanji, Mr. Olalekan was alleged to have been having carnal knowledge of the victim mostly on her way back from school.

“On the fateful day, the victim who stays with her grandmother, was running errand for her when Olalekan waylaid her and had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

“When the victim’s grandmother could not see her on time, she raised alarm before the victim was seen with Rafiu with the help of the villagers in an uncompleted building,” he said.

Mr. Oyebanji said the offence was reported to the police by the victim’s mother, one Olaide Kehinde of Sapati area, Yemetu, Ibadan.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened section 218 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol .II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

(NAN)