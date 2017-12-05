2018 Budget passes second reading at House of Representatives

House of Reps
House of Reps

The 2018 Appropriations Bill has moved a step closer to becoming a law after the House of Representatives passed it through a second reading on Tuesday.

The House members began discussing the bill last Tuesday.

On Tuesday, they approved a second reading of the bill and referred it to the House Committee on Appropriations and all other relevant standing and subcommittees.

President Muhammadu Buhari in November presented a proposed budget of N8.612 trillion for 2018.

He said with a benchmark of 45 dollars per barrel at an exchange rate of N305 to a dollar in 2018, the budget would consolidate on the achievements of previous budgets to aggressively steer the economy to the path of steady growth.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.