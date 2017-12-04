Group commends Atiku’s PDP move, cautions opposition party

Related News

The Concerned Citizens for Atiku on Monday congratulated former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on his return to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The group in a statement by Henry Oqua said the move is one that it has looked forward to with keen interest.

“We hope that the struggle to rescue Nigeria from the hands of incompetence and corruption can now move to the next gear.

“A lot has been said about Alhaji Abubakar’s dumping of the All Progressives Congress, APC, but one thing that hasn’t been denied by the party is the failure of its government.

“This group hopes that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has learned from its terrible mistakes in the last general elections, and is willing to let one of its founders point it in the direction it should have headed years ago.”

The group urged the PDP to maintain a clear and level playing field for all aspirants under its umbrella, adding that impunity must be put away from the party, and as it claims, the PDP must ensure it returns power to the people.

“Also noteworthy is the fact that Atiku, our preferred candidate for the 2019 presidential election, has picked key areas which the PDP must wrap itself around if it intends to claim victory at the polls. These areas are the youth and fresh negotiations on the future of Nigeria.

“The CC4ATIKU wishes to stress that the PDP must not shy away from having these conversations and must ensure to follow the lead of Nigerians in issues that pertain to how they want to be led.

“Nigeria must never be allowed to remain in the shackles of poverty, waste, nepotism, bigotry and crass governance”, it said.

While endorsing Mr. Abubakar for president come 2018, the group added that “Atiku Abubakar is the man we need to break those chains and set this wonderful country called Nigeria free to attain heights befitting of her natural endowments and ever hopeful people.”