Nigerian govt subsidising farmers insurance 50 per cent – Official

The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation, NAIC, says the federal government is subsidising farmers’ insurance in the agricultural value chain by 50 per cent.

The Managing Director of NAIC, Folashade Joseph, disclosed this in Abuja on Monday while briefing newsmen on the activities of the corporation.

“We want to use this opportunity to encourage farmers to embrace insurance.

“Government has subsided insurance for farmers by 50 per cent. For instance, for crops, if you are to pay a premium of N4, NAIC will charge farmers N2.

“That is 50 per cent of subsidy for farmers across the agriculture value chain. So it is an advantage for farmers to take and make sure that they insure their farms and remain in business in case of natural disasters.

“That is what will sustain the farmer across the agriculture value chain. It is the focal point of the government and insurance is very key,” she said.

The NAIC boss urged farmers to insure their farms against natural disasters such as flood, diseases and erosion.

She expressed dismay that a lot of farmers refused to take up agriculture insurance.

“Agriculture insurance is what a lot of farmers across the value chain do not do. They see it as an additional cost but it is not.

“We have had testimonies from farmers that went into tomato farming and when there was tomato Ebola, that was the end of their farms,” she said.

Ms. Joseph said the corporation would soon start sensitisation of farmers by organising forums to educate them on the importance of insurance.

“If you spend a lot of money across the agriculture value chain and you do not insure, what happens if there is a natural disaster?

“The cost should be taken care of by insurance companies and that is what NAIC stands for.

“We exist so that farmers can smile. We de-risk the natural disasters of farmers across the value chain,’’ the NAIC boss said.

(NAN)