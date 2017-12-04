Olamide, Falz, Simi, other Nigerian celebrities speak on #EndSARS Campaign

Related News

More than 48 hours after the ongoing campaign for a shutdown of the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS started trending with the hashtag #EndSARS, many Nigerian celebrities have taken to their social media handles to support the campaign.

The demand for an end to SARS dominated Twitter activities by Nigerians over the weekend, during which citizens used #EndSARS to list allegations of extra-judicial killings, wanton arrests and dispossession of properties through physical assault and other intimidation tactics against SARS.

“#EndSARS Brutality. Plenty Suffer man de face. Guild and protect the people not make life miserable for them due to the pressure that comes with your work or what you going through at home. A man with gun should be mentally balance and well oriented”, Nigerian rapper, Olamide wrote on Twitter.

“The entire police force needs some serious revamp. SARS are particularly notorious for brutal attacks on innocent youth. The police is not our friend “#EndSARS”, Falz, Nigerian rapper and son of human rights lawyer, Femi Falana wrote.

“People are not supposed to be afraid of the people that are supposed to be looking after us. A couple weeks ago, at almost midnight, my friends and I had a gun pointed at us for laughing, for laughing. #EndSARS”, said female singer, Simi.

“I’ll never understand why a police officer will forcefully arrest you and take you to the nearest atm to withdraw your money for them. Robbery”, another singer, Adekunle Gold wrote.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, DjSpinal, Lil kesh were among other celebrities calling on the government to disband the special squad.

A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, also spoke on the issue, commending Nigerians for rising in unison to condemn alleged atrocities by the SARS.

At least two conflicting statements emerged from official spokespersons of the police on Sunday when the social media push entered its second day.