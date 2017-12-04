Don’t lure Nigerian youth with sentiments, Comedian I Go Dye Tells Atiku

Related News

Popular Nigerian comedian, I go dye, has advised former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, not to use “sentimental empathy” with the Nigerian youth to drive his political ambition.

Mr. Abubakar had on November 24 announced his exit from the All Progressive Party, APC, stating among his reasons that the ruling party has not only failed the Nigerian youth but also failed to take their welfare a priority.

Barely a week later, Mr. Abubakar announced his return to the Peoples Democratic Party on Facebook Live. Dropping hints of running for president in 2019, he said he would focus on job creation and youth development.

“Creating jobs is something I know about as I have created over 50,000 direct jobs and 250,000 indirect jobs in my own state of Adamawa,” he said.

Reacting, however, I go dye took to his Instagram page to write an open letter to the former Vice President asking him to advocate process that will produce a youthful leadership in the 2019 election.

The letter reads:

“Don’t use sentimental empathy on the youths to express your political ambitions.

“Sir, you are one of those that have immensely benefited from Nigeria since your birth in 1946.

“Having worked for 20years with the Nigeria Customs where you retired at the age of 43 in 1989 as Deputy Director, your bucket list sure looks good because you were obviously employed at youth 23.

“In 1999 you became governor of Adamawa and ultimately the Vice President, all of these you achieved at 53.

“What did you do during your time in that exalted position? When will the youths like in your time get a chance? am motivated to speak, based on your statement : A party that does not take the youths into account is a dying party.The future belong to young.Please which of the future?

“Remarkably, between 1999 and 2007 that you were the Vice president of Nigeria, it is recorded that tertiary institutions witnessed several strikes that wasted seventeen months ,three weeks and three days.Within this period, what did you do?

“If social support were given to youths then,their children will be between 18 and 20 years during the 2019 elections,obviously they would have willingly voted for you or anyone that you endorse in 2019.

“This is the essence of making sacrifices for the future generation.

You cannot be credited to have been a philanthropic to the youths.

“The recent revocation of the NPA contract with Intel,your company,is the major issue.

“As a company either, the people in the region you operated cannot accredit Intel to have provided credible support for the youths or built skills acquisition centers to curb unproductivity as part of it’s cooperate social responsibility , which has resulted to many youths embarking on the sub- Sahara deserts route trekking to Europe,which has claimed many lives.

“Your excellency,sir Atiku Abubakar, please don’t use sentimental empathy on the youths to express your political ambitions,because by 2019 the youths are preparing to substantiate the real economical,political and progressive change.

“I kindly recommend that you should advocate for process that will afford us

the opportunity of a youthful leadership in the 2019 election.

Thanks Amb Francis.”