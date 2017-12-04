Six simple things applicants must know ahead of N-Power verification

Related News

Ahead of December 4 verification exercise, N-Power, the federal government job programme for graduates, has released six important things applicants must know.

The government had said the physical screening for successfully pre-selected applicants will hold between December 4 and 14.

The N-Power Volunteer Corps is part of the federal government’s Social Investment Programmes, SIP, under which it plans to hire 300,000 unemployed graduates in 2017.

The duration of the programme is two years and participants will undergo an initial induction training prior to deployment.

Physical verification stage is the process of physically verifying the age, gender, residential address and local government, academic qualification, and NYSC completion of applicants, the scheme said in its official Facebook Page on Friday.

It also revealed six things pre-selected applicants should know ahead of the exercise. They are:

1. Your Physical Verification Center is your Residential Local Government Area Secretariat.

2. You are NOT required to go along with your BVN slip for physical verification.

3. Follow instructions at the center. Be orderly. Be courteous.

4. Everything stated here apply to 2016 applicants who are on the waiting list. These applicants have already received an SMS that they are on the list.

5. Do NOT use information from blogs or unofficial N-Power Channels. Use information shared on the official N-Power pages.

6. Follow the instructions carefully.