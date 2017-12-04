Nigerians react to Atiku’s return to PDP

Related News

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the exit of a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, from the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC to the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Mr. Abubakar had on November 24 announced his exit from the APC giving several reasons as to why he made that decision.

“While other parties have purged themselves of the arbitrariness and unconstitutionality that led to fractionalisation, the All Progressives Congress has adopted those same practices and even gone beyond them to institute a regime of a draconian clampdown on all forms of democracy within the party and the government it produced”, he said in his statement.

He went ahead to criticise the APC, stating that the party has not only failed the Nigerian youth but also failed to take their welfare as priority..

Barely a week later, Mr. Abubakar announced his return to the PDP on Facebook Live, adding that he would focus more on job creation and youth development in his speech. The ex-official has not hidden his desire to contest for the presidency in 2019.

“Creating jobs is something I know about as I have created over 50,000 direct jobs and 250,000 indirect jobs in my own state of Adamawa,” he said.

Amidst the debate generated by Mr. Atiku’s move, many Nigerians have expressed diverse views.

A senator, Ben-Murray Bruce earlier tweeted, “Just watched @atiku, the next President of Nigeria, #Atikulately announcing he would return to my party, the @OfficialPDPNig. We in the PDP already have a good retirement package for President @MBuhari. Time to #ChangeTheChange

Below are some other reactions:

Tayo, leadership is like business. I say my product is the best because I believe it is. You say your product is the best because you believe it is. We leave the customer to make the buying decision. https://t.co/GwVxMfZKHl — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 4, 2017

Pls stop comparing Atiku to Buhari..pls They are not the same..not even nearly.. Atiku owns institutions graduating brilliant future leaders Buhari owns a farm with 150 cows that have refused to multiply — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) December 3, 2017

Mr @atiku is over 71yrs presently and he's going to be around 73yrs if elected to be the president of Nigeria in 2019. Where are the youths? — Apex Predator (@CallMeBiola) December 4, 2017

If money and major electoral malpractice do not come into play, Atiku can't even win Adamawa against Buhari… — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) December 3, 2017

So let's talk about @Atiku and final bus stops… pic.twitter.com/vieqqEkwsC — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) December 3, 2017

Dear PDP, Now that @atiku has joined your fold, please make him your presidential candidate. He is your best chance at winning in 2019. His pocket is deep. Money wont be a problem. We need his/our money to boost our economy Do this for Nigerians with good conscience Regards — Bankole Akintunde Adebayo (@AdeBanqie) December 3, 2017

Has he listened to Nigerians who demand he visits the US? Is he aware of crisis happening in his backyard, Adamawa? No one will amass wealth the way Atiku did and not create jobs. Even Evans the kidnapper created jobs. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/UtiC1dq2ad — Bankole Akintunde Adebayo (@AdeBanqie) December 3, 2017

Someone just said @atiku is better than @MBuhari and I just laughed. Everybody is better than Buhari. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) December 3, 2017

At least @atiku has his SSCE certificate, while @MBuhari has his ……. certificate. — Bart Samuel (@EngrBarth_Sam) December 3, 2017