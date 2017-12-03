PDP welcomes Atiku’s return, urges others to do same

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has welcomed the return of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to its fold on Sunday.

Mr. Abubakar took to facebook to announce that he is joining the PDP after resigning from the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, last week.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Dayo Adeyeye, late on sunday, PDP said ” we are indeed glad that he has realised the unbridled lies/deceit of his former Party, the All Progressive Congress, APC.

“The PDP remains his home; a house he was part of building and which he helped to nurture. We believe his return will add value in the process of rebuilding our Party to greater heights”.

‎

The PDP described Mr. Abubakar’s decision to rejoin it as “another milestone recorded by the current leadership of our party in its quest to reconcile, rebuild and restructure the PDP ahead of the 2019 General Elections and beyond.

“We will continue to remain transparent and dedicated to the service of this party. Again, we want to use this opportunity to call on all our members that are still in the APC or other parties to return home. ‎

“We are equally extending our invitation to all those in the APC who are frustrated by the party’s failure to deliver the goods. Anyone who is desirous of a return to the era of abundance and freedom under the PDP administration is welcome. The umbrella is big enough to accommodate all.

“We enjoin our members nationwide to come together as one family, as we march to Eagle Square, Abuja on Saturday 9 – Sunday 10, December 2017 to elect our new leaders who will manage the affairs of our party at the national level,” the statement said.