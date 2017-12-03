2019: Successful convention will make PDP stronger – Jonathan

Related News

The former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will become solid after the successful conclusion of the December 9 National Convention.

Addressing journalists after a visit to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, at the Government House Port Harcourt on Sunday, Mr. Jonathan said that an elected National Working Committee will set in motion the preparation for the 2019 General Elections.

He said: “God willing, we will go through the National Convention and the party will become solid.

“You know we have a Caretaker Committee. When you have a Caretaker Committee, you are not as strong as a fully elected chairman. The party passed through some challenges. Luckily for us, we have passed through that phase with the pronouncement of the Supreme Court.

“We want to formally elect the officials of the party that will lead the party to the 2019 elections. I am very hopeful that on the 9th of December we will elect our leaders.”

Commenting on the performance of Governor Wike, the former president described him as one of Nigeria’s best in terms of project delivery and policies.

He said: “He is one of the best governors in terms of commitment, in terms of putting structures on ground, in terms of coming up with creative policies.

“He met certain structures, he has improved on them and he has built new roads and infrastructure. I was even asked to come and commission one of the roads. That is why people call him Mr Projects. He has been accepted by Nigerians as a performing governor.”

The former president thanked Mr. Wike and the Rivers State Executive Council for attending the funeral of his brother-in-law at Okrika.