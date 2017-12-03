Senator calls Atiku “next president of Nigeria”

Related News

Few hours after Atiku Abubakar declared that he was re-joining his former party – the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP – a Nigerian senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has described him as “the next president of Nigeria”.

Mr. Abubakar made the declaration via Facebook Live on Sunday.

Mr. Murray-Bruce (PDP/Bayelsa East) tweeted from his Twitter handle @benmurraybruce, “Just watched @atiku, the next President of Nigeria,#Atikulately announcing he would return to my party, the @OfficialPDPNig.

“We in the PDP already have a good retirement package for President @MBuhari. Time to#ChangeTheChange.”

Mr. Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, last month. He said that the party has failed Nigerians.

“The party we put in place has failed and continues to fail our people, especially our young people. How can we have a federal cabinet without even one single youth?” the former vice president said in his resignation letter.

Mr. Abubakar had previously boasted that he could easily defeat President Muhammadu Buhari if both men contest against each other in 2019.