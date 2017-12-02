Two suspects shot dead while reportedly robbing Dangote factory

Related News

Two suspected armed robbers were in the early hours of Saturday shot dead while ​allegedly ​robbing Dangote Cement Company factory in Ibese community of Ogun State.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyem​i, said this known on Saturday. He said the operation was carried out by a seven-man robbery gang.

‘‎’Men of Ogun State Police Command have shot dead two suspected armed robbers who are members of robbery gang that attacked Dangote Cement Company at Ibese in the early hours of today 2/12/17​,​” Mr. Oyeyemi said.

He said the gang invaded the company, armed with dangerous weapons and moved straight to the materials’ section to cart away some armoured cables.

Mr. Oyeyemi added that the policemen posted on duty at the company were alerted by the company security men and they promptly moved to the scene.

”On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun battle which lasted for about 45 minutes​,​” the police spokesman stated.

He added that at the end of the encounter one of the robbers was shot dead while the other was arrested with serious gunshot wounds but died on the way to the hospital.

Mr. Oyeyemi said other members of the gang escaped gunshot injuries.

He said exhibits recovered from the suspects include‎; one locally made single barrel gun, 14 expended cartridges, dagger and a house breaking equipment.

He said the commissioner of police, Ahmed Iliyasu while commending the gallantry displayed by his men appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals to report anybody seen with gunshot wounds to the police.