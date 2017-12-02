Regional cooperation key to curbing violent extremism- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that regional cooperation is now needed more than ever to combat the world-wide threat of violent extremism.

Speaking at a bilateral meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Buhari stressed that inter- regional cooperation and information sharing were the only ways the evil of terrorism could be curtailed.

President Buhari used the opportunity of the meeting to thank the Jordanian King for his constant support and assistance to Nigeria especially with the recent donation of armoured vehicles and other military equipment to further bolster the war against terrorism and insurgency in the country.

In his remarks, King Abdullah II advocated broader measures especially the use of cybersecurity in checking the influence of terrorists.

He pledged the continued support of the Kingdom of Jordan to Nigeria in its war against violent extremism.

