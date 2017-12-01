132 graduates bag UNN first class degrees

Related News

One hundred and thirty two graduates of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), have bagged first class degrees in their different courses.

Benjamin Ozumba, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, made this disclosure on Friday at the 47th convocation ceremony of the university.

Mr. Ozumba said that the total number of graduates and diplomas stood at 7,830, saying: “In this 47th convocation of the UNN, 132 graduates bagged first class degrees.

“I commend these first class graduates for their academic excellence,’’ he said.

However, Mr. Ozumba did not give the number of graduates, who had second class, third class degrees or ordinary pass.

The VC said the university, which had two convocations within one year, was a practical demonstration of his administration’s resolve to improve the academic curriculum of the university.

“Having a second convocation within one year shows an improvement on the university’s curriculum as well as a timely release of the computer based results in line with the best academic practices,’’ he said.

He said his administration would offer quality education and professional programme to build the university that would serve as intellectual and cultural centre for the promotion of new ideas and partnerships.

In his remarks, Micheal Olorunfemi, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, urged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of their alma-mater wherever they go.

“Today is an occasion to celebrate the successes of our children and wards, who devoted themselves to academic demands.

“Today is a day to reward their devotions and sacrifices to academics.

“I urge you graduates to be good ambassadors of your alma mater by doing what is right as well as contributing your quota to improve the university’s standard.

Augusta Ofondu of the Department of Pharmacy was named the best graduating student on the occasion.