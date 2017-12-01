Nigerians react to proposed sale of national theatre, TBS, others

National Arts Theatre, Lagos
Following indicated plans by the federal government to sell the Tafawa Balewa Square, the National Arts Theatre and other selected power plants under the National Integrated Power Projects, Nigerians have taken to social media to share their diverse opinions.

The proposed sale according to the Director General of Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, is to generate sufficient revenue to finance the country’s budget for the next three years (2018-2020).

According to Mr. Akabueze, Nigeria’s revenue generation capacity is dismal, leaving her with no choice than to borrow.

He however supported his argument by saying the reverse would be the case if the asset it owned were generating revenue.

“We are generating too little revenue, hence we are borrowing. If we generate enough, borrowing ratio will drop”, he said.

Shehu Sani, a senator representing Kaduna central, took to twitter on Wednesday to register his grievance over the planned action by the federal government.

“The proposal to sell off the National Theatre and Tafawa Balewa Square in order to finance the 2018 budget is unacceptable. These are our national monuments and priceless edifices of our history. I will stand against it in the floor of the senate”, he said.

The tweet quickly generated widespread reactions on his timeline with Nigerians sharing their sentiments.

“Sir kindly educate me on the need to keep it, cos as it is now, it’s not maintained & a financial burden on FG. If sold it will still be on Nigerian soil useful & maintained” a twitter user, Ray‏ @raybigtime said.

Senator Shehu Sani [Photo credit: Instagram]

Another user, Ali Boma¥€‏ @iamalibomaye asked: “In history which country has ever sold their National theatre ?”

Read other reactions here:

