Jonathan, Senator celebrate Wizkid’s MOBO Awards win

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Nigerian singer, Wizkid for winning big at the just concluded 2017 MOBO Awards.

Wizkid picked the award as the “Best International Act” edging out some of the biggest names in the international music space including veteran Hip Hop act, Jay Z, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar and others.

Mr. Jonathan took to his Facebook page to share the congratulatory message.

“When Nigeria does well, I cannot help but feel well. My happiness is tied to the happiness of Nigeria and when Nigerians break records and take the name of Nigeria to greater heights it exhilarates me. Thank you Wizkid for raising Nigeria’s flag high for the positive, not the negative. Your emergence as the Best International Act at the #MOBOAwards is a proud moment for Nigeria. And the fact that you emerged over JAY-Zand Drake makes it even more celebratory. WELL DONE. GEJ,” He said.

Also congratulating Wizkid for this giant stride was a senator, Ben Bruce who took to his Twitter page to celebrate the afrobeats singer.

“Dear @wizkidayo, I‘ve been in the entertainment business as an investor since 1980 and one of my proudest moments for Nigerian music is the day you defeated both Jayz and @Drake, two of the biggest stars in the world, to win the Best international Act at the #MOBOAwards well done,” he said.

The award which was held at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, UK, also saw his Nigerian counterpart, Davido taking the award as the “Best African Act” edging out Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Maleek Berry, among others.

MOBO (Music of Black Origin) awards which celebrates artistes of any ethnicity or nationality performing black music was established in 1996 by Kanya King and Andy Ruffell.

This is not the first time the multiple award-winner is going home with the MOBO awards. In 2016, Wizkid won the highly coveted “The Best Africa Act” awards.

Just recently, Wizkid also won big at the prestigious All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held in Lagos.

He clinched three major awards: Best West African Artiste award, The Song of the Year and the Artiste of the year, trumping the likes of Davido, Runtown, Tekno and others.