INEC creates 10 new continuous voters registration centres in each state, FCT

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has approved the creation of 10 additional Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) centres in each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

These bring to 672 additional centres being created across Nigeria since the commencement of the exercise in April this year, stated the commission’s daily bulletin dated November 29.

The Commission said it decided to increase the number of registration centres to enable every eligible citizen register in the on-going CVR exercise ahead of the 2019 general elections.

INEC began the CVR exercise on April 27 in line with the Electoral Act (2010 as amended).

In the same bulletin, the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, commended the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators, ICMC, for its partnership in the deployment of Electoral Alternative Dispute Resolution, EADR, in resolving electoral disputes and called for greater partnership going forward.

The Chairman, who was represented by the national commissioner, Adekunle Ogunmola, at the Annual Conference and Induction Ceremony of ICMC, held in Abuja, Wednesday gave this commendation.

He noted that the introduction of EADR through several interventions such as training, mediation exercise and sensitization of electoral/political stakeholders had greatly helped in reducing litigation in the electoral cycle.

Mr. Yakubu expressed optimism that with greater partnership with the ICMC, there would be more awareness on the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR, in resolving electoral disputes.

In appreciation of his believe and deployment of ADR, the INEC Chairman was conferred with Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators.

The Commission said it had in the past, through its ADR Directorate, deployed the EADR tool in resolving electoral disputes in different states.