National Assembly writes SGF over reinstatement of wrongfully dismissed army officer

The National Assembly has written a letter conveying the resolution of the Senate on a wrongfully dismissed officer of the Nigerian Army, Chidi Ukoha, to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha.

The letter dated November 23, wants the SGF to communicate the resolution of the red chamber to the authorities of the Nigerian Army.

The letter was acknowledged at the office of the SGF on November 27.

The letter reads, “The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at its sitting of Tuesday 21st November 2017, considered the report of the petition by Colonel Chidi Kalu Ukoha against the Nigerian Army for his wrongful retirement from army and accordingly resolves to;

“Urge the Nigerian Army to immediately reinstate Colonel Chidi Kalu Ukoha and pay all his entitlements accordingly and

“Caution the Nigerian Army against arbitrary disengagement of its officers as such action would not only discourage serving officers and soldiers from giving their full commitment to the service Army and the Nation but would also amount to colossal waste of the national resources spent by the Federal Government on the training of such officers only to suddenly dismiss them.

“This letter conveys the Senate resolution to you and request that you kindly communicate same to the Nigerian Army for necessary action.”

Mr. Ukoha was wrongfully dismissed alongside 38 other officers in June 2016.

Not satisfied with the dismissal, Mr. Ukoha petitioned the Nigerian Senate on the grounds the he was not given a fair hearing before his dismissal.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Sam Anyanwu, had noted in the report presented to the Senate on Tuesday, November 21 that the officer was wrongfully dismissed despite having served up to 12 or more years in the Army.

The Senate adopted recommendations of the committee that the Army authorities reinstate Mr. Ukoha, pay all his entitlements and refrain from summary dismissals.