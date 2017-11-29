Nigerian firm launches e-learning mobile app

Related News

A Nigerian firm has developed a mobile application that enables students, teachers, and parents access past questions of school and professional examinations, curricula and other key information in the education sector.

Bilyak Consulting Firm launched the application ‘mAcademy’ www.mylearningacademy.com in Abuja on Wednesday.

A representative of the firm, Oladayo Pelumi, said the platform will ensure availability of quality learning through online courses and assessment to a vast number of Nigerians.

He said the application will bridge the educational and learning gap, noting that it will ensure that quality learning reaches all individuals in all walks of life at an affordable cost

According to him, the e-learning platform is for learners and teachers. He said teachers can upload their contents on the platform for students to access “at N100 for seven days.”

“It cuts across about 98 categories and over 400 courses in various areas for all ages and professions,” he said.

Mr. Pelumi said the application has been endorsed by the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Open University of the United Kingdom.

“The school curriculum is according to NERDC standard,” he said.

“Recently, we are all aware of the pass rate of teachers in the public sector; it was quite poor and we cannot send them back home, we have to train them.

“The Teacher Education For Sub-Sahara Africa, TESA, module is on the platform to retrain the teachers.”

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, a co-founder of the firm, Hadiza Mohammed, said the standard of education in Nigeria has deteriorated, noting that no one wants to identify with a public secondary or primary school these days.

“Everything is moving to technology and we decided to come up with this product where education should be moved to a phone. We feel the launch will give us the government endorsement that we need,” she said

Madu Caro from the Federal Ministry of Education said the application will help improve the education sector.

“I am not aware of any support from the government for the platform but it is a good one for the sector,” she said.