Arraignment of former Aso Savings bank boss adjourned

Court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

The arraignment of a former Executive Director, Aso savings and loans, Maimuna Salihu, earlier scheduled to hold on Tuesday has been adjourned till December 5.

A court clerk told lawyers and journalists on Tuesday that the trial judge, was attending a training resulting in the said adjournment.

Mrs. Salihu was not in court on Tuesday.

The former executive Ddrector is accused by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, ICPC, of illegally pocketing N57 million belonging the Aso Savings.

According to the commission, the money was the proceeds of the sale of three plots of land in Abuja.

