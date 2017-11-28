Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Kenya’s presidential inauguration

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari will be represented by his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at Tuesday’s second term inauguration of Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi.

Mr. Osinbajo will be joining several other leaders from Africa and beyond who are expected at the swearing-in ceremony holding at the Kasarani Sports Complex in the country’s capital city, Nairobi.

The vice president, who left Abuja Monday night, is accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister of State, Khadija Ibrahim, and is expected back in Abuja Tuesday afternoon.

President Kenyatta is to be inaugurated for a second term after winning over 90 per cent votes in an election boycotted by opposition candidate Raila Odinga.