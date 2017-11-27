NiMet predicts sunny, hazy, cloudy weather for Tuesday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Monday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 38 and 13 to 19 degrees celsius.

The agency predicted that the Southern states would experience cloudy to partly cloudy morning with day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 36 and 16 to 25 degrees celsius.

It also predicted prospects of localised thunderstorms over Calabar, Port Harcourt and Yenagoa later in the day.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience dust haze condition throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the range of 34 to 39 and 11 to 21 degrees celsius.

“Dust haze is anticipated over the Northern cities while the central cities are expected to be under sunny and hazy conditions.

“Partly cloudy conditions are likely over most Southern cities with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over some coastal cities within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)