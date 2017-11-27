Man seeks divorce over wife’s alleged communication with ex-lover on Facebook

Related News

A 45-year-old Marketer, Samsideen Apanisile, on Monday sought the dissolution of his 14-year marriage to his wife, Basirat, at an Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos State, for allegedly communicating with her ex-lover on Facebook.

Mr. Apanisile, the petitioner and a resident of Aladiye Community in Ikorodu, told the court to dissolve the union, on a claim that his wife was communicating with a man, whom he suspected to be her ex-lover.

“My wife fornicates. Apart from that, she is very disrespectful to me and my family.

“I have proof of her communication with men on Facebook. I have a print-out of her conversation from her Facebook inbox.

“I am fed up with the union. I can no longer live with an adulterous wife. An adulterous wife can kill her husband, please separate us,’’ he told the court.

However, the respondent, Basirat, 44, a trader and mother of four children, denied the claim and accused her husband of not making her happy.

“My husband is always making phone calls. He does not have time for me.

“He is accusing me of infidelity but I was never jealous when he brought another woman to our house.

“I am not fornicating as he has alleged. There is no man that would marry me with four children. I plead for settlement,’’ she said.

The petitioner tendered a printout of his wife’s alleged conversation with men on Facebook to the court.

The President of the Court, Funmi Adeola, urged both parties to remain in peace, while the court would commence a series of investigations into the matter.

She adjourned the case until December 4, for continuation of hearing.

(NAN)