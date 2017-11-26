Nigerian writers should express themselves in mother tongues, BBC chief advises

Related News

Aspiring Nigerian writers have been advised to express themselves in their mother tongues.

The head of the BBC Hausa Service, Jimmy Sale, gave the advice on Friday at the awards night of his organisation in honour of female Hausa writers.

The theme of the awards, which took place at Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotels, Abuja was ‘HIkayata’.

While thanking the judges, organisers and writers, Mr. Sale said the competition was organised to encourage female Hausa writers in Nigeria.

He said the competition, which started last year, gave northern women the opportunity to express themselves through writing.

He disclosed that over 400 short stories were received in this year’s competition from which three written by four women were picked.

The winner was Maimuna Idris, with Bilikisu Sani in second place and Hindatu Nabame and Habiba Abubakar third with their collaborative work.

‘’Let me assure you that this year’s competition was difficult in choosing a winner because this year’s writers did a good job in their stories. They were better than last year’s in terms of style, choice of words and creativity,” Mr. Sale said.

In his remarks, the chief judge of the competition, Ibrahim Manunfashi, a Hausa language lecturer at the Kaduna State University, said the competition would help in preserving the Hausa language for generations to come.

‘’My team and I would help BBC Hausa in editing stories written by female Hausa writers free of charge so that the literate and the illiterate of our society would understand them,’’ he said.

Maimuna Idris, who wrote the winning short story, titled ‘Bai kai zuci ba’ or ‘Not from the heart’’, was born in 1983 in Galadanci, Kano State.

She got married at the age of 14 while she was in JSS 1 at Jankasa Secondary School, Kano, but later went back to school to complete her education where she got her diploma in computer studies.

He story is about a woman who was obsessed with her children and who constantly worried about what might befall them when she dies.

The woman eventually told her husband to marry her best friend who loves children so that as their step mother she would take care of her children when she dies.

Mrs. Idris said writing was always her passion but she never started writing until she had her two sons in 2003.

‘’I tried to explain to my readers the love a mother has for her children even after death’’.

Hafsat Abdulwahid, who was the first female Hausa prose writer, and Balaraba Yakubu, another Hausa prose writer, urged women not to shy away from expressing themselves through writing.

They also encouraged men to always support their wives in achieving their dreams.

Other prominent guests at the event were the APC Women Leader, Ramatu Tijani, House of Representatives spokesperson, Abdulrazak Namdas, Director-General of Radio Nigeria, Mansur Liman, and Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Harriet Thomson, among others.